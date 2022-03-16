Junior Danielle Goff struck out a career-high nine hitters to lead the Mansfield University softball team to an extra-inning victory over Wilson College, winning 4-3 in nine innings to secure a split on their second day in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday afternoon, March 15. The Mounties fell to Stevenson, 4-0, in the nightcap.
In game one against Wilson College, Goff set the tone early, striking out the side in the top of the first inning. Goff rode that momentum in the second, allowing her defense to take on some of the load, before kicking off the Mountaineers offensive rally with a lead off single in the bottom of the second.
Freshman Natalie Blackstone followed golf with a single to put two runners on, but Wilson (1-3-1 overall) caught a two-out line drive to center off the bat of Woodard to halt the scoring opportunity.
Goff let her defense work in the second in third, with multiple put outs on the ground to retire six straight hitters.
The Mounties (2-4 overall) broke through with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 2-0 lead. Sophomore Anastasia Berardi started the inning with a walk, before Goff reached on a botched double play ball. Junior Morgan Berndt, who ran for Berardi, and Goff moved into scoring position after a successful bunt by Blackstone, before both came around to score on a two-run single to right from sophomore Morgan Mesaris.
Goff held the Phoenix hitless until a triple to right field with one out in the sixth broke up the no-hitter. Goff retired the next two hitters, but a ground ball to short put the Phoenix on the board to make it 2-1 Mounties.
Wilson used a clutch two-out single in their half of the seventh before stranding the winning Mountaineer run at second to send the game into extras.
Extra-inning rules placed the winning run on second to start the top of the eighth for Wilson. Goff nearly worked out of danger after the Mounties throughout the winning run at the plate, but Wilson again used a two-out single, this time to take their first lead of the game, 3-2.
Senior Lacey O’Donnell was placed on second to start the Mounties half of the eighth and came around to score the equalizer on a wild pitch, sending the game into the ninth inning.
With one out in the top of the ninth, senior Meghan McGinley caught a fly ball and threw a frozen rope to third base to retire the go-ahead runner, sending the Mounties into a frenzy.
The Mounties road that momentum into the bottom of the ninth, with Blackstone coming around to score the game-winning run off a wild pitch to secure the victory.
Goff was excellent over nine-complete innings of work, allowing two earned runs on three hits, while striking out a career-high nine hitters.
Mesaris finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, while O’Donnell notched her second straight two-hit game to lead the Mounties’ offense, which finished with eight hits.
Naomi Butterfield went all eight innings on the mound for Wilson, allowing four runs (two earned), while striking out three. Kasey Greene drove in two runs to lead the offense.
In game two, against Stevenson, the Mustangs took advantage of two Mountaineer mishaps to plate three runs in the top of the second, before adding another in the third to build an early 4-0 lead.
Easling, the Mountaineers’ starting pitcher in game two, settled in to throw scoreless frames over the next three frames before handing the ball to sophomore Maddy Jean to close the seventh, who did so with perfection.
However, the Mounties could not string together enough offense and Stevenson was able to close out the 4-0 victory.
O’Donnell notched her fifth multi-hit game of the season and third straight with a 2-for-4 effort to lead the offense. Easling went six-complete innings, allowing four runs (two earned), while Jean threw a scoreless seventh.
Marissa Heuer threw seven scoreless innings, striking out six, to earn the win in the circle for Stevenson. Kat Perea went 3-for-4 and scored a run to lead their offense.
The Mounties have the day off tomorrow before returning to the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex for a non-conference doubleheader against Medaille College and Rutgers-Newark at 9:30 and 11:30 AM.