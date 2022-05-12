Mansfield University softball senior Lacey O’Donnell was named to the 2nd-Team All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division as an outfielder in voting conducted by the conference coaches and released Wednesday, May 11.
A four-year starter as the Mountaineer centerfielder and leadoff hitter, O’Donnell earns her first PSAC All-Conference honor as one of the toughest outs in the league.
O’Donnell wrapped up a brilliant career by leading the Mountaineers in batting average (.390), hits (30), triples (two), total bases (37), on-base-percentage (.440), stolen bases (six), runs (14) and at bats (77).
O’Donnell also remained a consistent mainstay in the Mountaineer outfield, notching a .976 fielding percentage, committing just one error, adding 39 put outs and two assists.
O’Donnell, who started the season on a six-game hitting streak, had multiple hits in 10 games, while finishing the season a perfect 6-for-6, including a 4-for-4 showing in the final series of the year against Shippensburg.
The Horseheads native surpassed the century mark for career hits in mid-April, finishing her career ranked fourth all-time in program history with a .382 (107-for-280) batting average in 90 games.
The Mounties have landed a player on the all-league team every season it has been awarded since 1998.