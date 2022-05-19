MANSFIELD — The NP-Liberty Lady Mounties (13-5) went 2-1 in their three-game stretch over the week and after being blanked by Central Columbia at home on Wednesday, May 11 would come back with two huge wins over Northeast Bradford and Hughesville on Friday and Saturday to push their record to 13-5 on the season.
Against Central Columbia, the normally torrent offense for the Lady Mounties was held in check by the stout defense and pitching performance put on by the Central Columbia team that saw them fall by a score of 7-0.
After the loss, Liberty would bounce back hugely and in their next contest faced off against one of the top Northern Tier League teams in the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers (12-2) on Friday, May 13 where they leaned on their defense and an inspired performance on the mound from Makenzie Tice to escape with a 3-1 win on the road.
During the game, Liberty never trailed and used held a normally potent offense for NEB to just one run in the victory.
Liberty would strike first with one run in the top of the first inning, but NEB would soon close the gap as they drew things even in the bottom of the third at one apiece.
From that point on, Liberty would not relinquish another run as they scored one in the top of the fourth to break the draw and one more in the top of the seventh to give them some room to breathe.
Liberty would hold NEB to just three total hits on the evening and while they only put up three runs, would crank out 10 hits on the day on their way to a win.
Besides her impressive day pitching, Tice would also lead the way batting as she was able to go a perfect 3-3 on the day with one run scored as well.
Addie Smith would record two hits and one run scored, Peyton Chapel would finish 2-4 with one run scored, while Hayley Ridge added one hit and one RBI, Alexia Kshir added one hit and one RBI and Megan Spohn also added a hit as well for Liberty in the win.
On the mound, Tice would pick up the win with a complete game that saw her allow just three hits, one run (none earned), while striking out nine batters in a devastatingly effective day for the pitcher.
In their next contest of the week, Liberty would once again hit the road as they traveled to take on the Hughesville Lady Spartans for a non-league matchup that saw the Lady Mounties end things in a hurry as they came away with a 15-1 win in just five innings on Saturday, May 14.
Liberty left nothing in question during the victory as they used a nine-run first inning to bury the Hughesville team and continued to pour it on as they scored three more in the second inning, one run in the fourth, and two in the fifth while allowing just one run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The hitting clinic continued for Liberty in the win as they used 16 hits to score their 15 runs with five players notching multi-hit performances on the day.
Smith would lead the way with three hits on the day as went a perfect 3-3 with two runs scored and one RBI on the day.
Chapel would also connect for three hits on the day and also added two runs and two RBIs as well in another strong day for the Liberty hitter.
Saige Lehman would record a six-RBI performance mostly thanks to her going yard for a home run on the day. Lehman would finish 2-4 with a run scored as well in a strong performance for the Lady Mountie.
Also with two hits were Spohn, who went 2-3 with one run scored and two RBIs, and also Tice who scored a team-high four runs with one RBI as well.
Also with hits on the day were Lightner, who also added one run scored, Molly Hall, who scored two runs and added two RBIs, Ridge who scored one run, and Kelsey Graham, who added one RBI as well.
On the mound, the tandem of Smith and Chapel proved too much for Hughesville as they combined to pitch five innings with Chapel allowing just one run and one hit with four strikeouts while Smith went two innings allowing no runs, no hits, and striking out five as well.
Liberty has now bounced back after their loss to Central and has now won six of their last seven contests as they head into a season-finale clash against the CV Lady Indians (15-3) at home on Thursday, May 19 at 4:30 p.m.
The Liberty girls will look to close out their season with a win and try and pick up their second straight victory over CV on the season as they head towards the District 4 Class AAA Playoffs.