NPL softball continues dominating

North-Penn Liberty remains undefeated as they beat Coudersport on Monday, April 17, 21-1. Neither team got off to a hot start, both going scoreless in the first inning. That quickly changed for the Mounties as they scored 20 runs in the second. Both teams earned one run in the third, but with the run rule in effect the game was over. The Mounties were fantastic on offense with multiple batters having exceptional games. Both Saige Lehman and Megan Spohn had 2 runs, 2 hits, and 3 RBI’s. Mackenzie Tice had 3 runs, 2 hits and 2 RBI’s. Haley Litzelman was in the circle for Liberty, allowing just 2 hits and 1 run while striking out 9 of 14 batters.
North-Penn Liberty faces Cowanesque Valley at home on Friday, April 21.