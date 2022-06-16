The Northern Tier League announced their 2022 softball All-Stars this past week with 14 total area players being recognized for their performances this past season.
Taking one of the top honors for the All-Star team was Cowanesque Valley’s Ashley Woodring, who was named the Newcomer of the Year for the role she played in the successful season the Lady Indians enjoyed in 2022.
The Lady Indians would finish the year with an NTL-best 18 wins and were the runner-up in the District 4 Class A Tournament while making an appearance in the State Playoffs as well.
Woodring was stellar offensively and stalwart in the outfield for the CV team this year and batted incredibly healthy numbers with a 0.578 average that included six homers, 21 RBIs, 12 extra-base hits and 37 total hits.
Also being recognized from the CV team on the First Team All-Stars was Ruby Sherman, who was stellar offensively and on the mound for the Lady Indians where she finished the year with a 7-1 record with a 2.67 ERA.
In the batters’ box, she batted an impressive 0.391 with 15 RBIs on the year.
On the second team, CV had two players receive All-Star honors, with both Maddie Millard and Makenzie Surine both making the list as they helped propel the Lady Indians to an impressive 2022 season.
Wellsboro would have a strong showing on the All-Star teams’ for the 2022 season, and their young roster of talented players was awarded an area-best five players on the All-Star list.
On the first team, the Wellsboro Lady Hornets had two players make the list with both Lexie Urena and senior Emma Coolidge both getting the nod.
Urena put together a dominating season in the batters’ box, and the freshman standout would bat a solid 0.393 and be able to stroke a team-high seven homers while also leading her team in RBIs with 28, and scored 26 runs with five extra-base hits.
The other Wellsboro First-Team performer for the Lady Hornets was standout senior athlete Emma Coolidge, who finished her season batting a team-best 0.510 while adding 21 runs, five homers, and 18 RBIs all while being one of the strongest defensive players for Wellsboro this past season.
Making the Second-Team for the Wellsboro girls was the trio of Rylie Boyce, who batted 0.387 with 12 RBIs and five extra-base hits, Madaline Bordas, who batted 0.508 with 25 RBIs, 10 doubles, and three homers and Paige Logsdon, who in her freshman year who bat 0.441 with 21 RBIs, two homers and 12 doubles in her first season at the varsity level.
The NP-Liberty Lady Mounties would close their strong season with a nice showing of players on the All-Star team as well, with three players being recognized and being headlined by Makenzie Tice who was slated for the First Team.
Tice was pivotal to the impressive season the Lady Mounties put together in 2022, where they would finish with a 14-6 record and a spot in the D4 Class AAA Playoffs with a roster composed of almost all underclassmen.
Tice was big on both ends for Liberty, and the sophomore would lead the way on the bump where she racked up a 7-4 record with an ERA of just 1.85 and struck out an incredible 100 batters in the process while allowing just 21 earned runs.
She was also one of the top batters for the Lady Mounties in 2022 where she piled in a team-best 34 hits while batting 0.466 and recorded five extra base hits with 11 RBIs and a team-high 28 runs scored as well.
Making the Second Team for the Liberty squad were sophomores Megan Spohn, who batted 0.297 with one homer, 19 hits, 17 runs scored, 13 RBIs, and seven extra base hits, and Peyton Chapel who had 14 hits with nine runs scored to go with her 11 RBIs and four doubles on the year.
Williamson would also get two nods for the NTL All-Stars during the 2022 season, with Lady Warrior Makenna Buchannon getting the lone First-Team selection and was pivotal on both the mound and the batter’s box this season where she batted .560 with 28 hits while recording an extremely impressive 112 strikeouts on the mound.
The final player selected for Williamson was senior Gracie Stephens who batted 0.393 with 21 hits on the year.