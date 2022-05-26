MANSFIELD – With one out in the bottom of the seventh inning here on Tuesday, May 24, the NP-Liberty softball team (15-5) was lifted by a bases-loaded walk-off single by Addie Smith that gave them a 3-2 victory over Bloomsburg in the first round of the District 4 Class AAA Playoffs and a spot in the D4 Semis on Thursday, May 26.
The game started as a pitching duel, with neither side relinquishing much and Liberty pitcher Makenzie Tice putting on a show as both sides would stay tied at 0-0 until the bottom of the third inning.
The normally big bats of the Liberty squad would finally find some rhythm in the frame, and after having two outs recorded would start their run against Bloomsburg.
Alexia Kshir would draw first blood for the Mounties and would knock in the first run on an RBI single that gave the game its first run of the game and the Liberty team their first lead at 1-0.
But the Lady Mounties weren’t finished just yet, and after a runner was caught in an elongated pickle at second base, Megan Spohn would sneak across home plate before the tag was laid down and gave Liberty a 2-0 lead in a game where runs would come at a premium.
In the next inning, Bloomsburg would fire back and score their first run of the night, but Tice would settle in on the mound and strike out two consecutive batters and leave one stranded on base to bring the score to 2-1.
Liberty would find themselves in striking distance of another score in the bottom of the inning, and with runners on the corners and only one out on the board found themselves in prime position to score once again.
But the Bloomsburg girls would make a stellar play on defense, with their right fielder making a catch shallow and then catching Liberty’s Nikki Kiscadden in a pickle between home and third and pulling off the double-play to keep their hopes alive in the contest.
Both teams would struggle to pick up hits in the subsequent innings, with neither team scoring any more runs until the penultimate seventh inning when the game would start to get tight.
In the top of the seventh, Bloomsburg would rally and even score on a tight play at home where the base-runner would get the steal and knot the game at 2-2 apiece.
The Liberty defense would once again respond to the adversity. Tice would pick up her third strikeout of the inning and end the Bloomsburg run and give them a chance at a walk-off win.
In the bottom of the frame, Liberty would show some extreme poise in the batters’ box and Peyton Chapel would reach on a walk, Marissa Greiss would reach on a bullet shot at the third baseman that was mishandled and a bunt would eventually load the bases with no outs.
After a pop-up out, Liberty would see Smith come to bat with a chance to end things, and the standout would deliver in a big way.
Smith would connect on a pitch that rocketed through the gap between third base and shortstop sending home the winning run and giving Liberty a huge win in the most dramatic of fashions.
In the win, Tice was nearly unhittable and gave the Bloomsburg offense all sorts of problems as the Lady Mountie would pitch a complete, seven-inning game while allowing just two runs (all earned), gave up just six hits while striking out an incredible 12 batters in the process.
Liberty would only record six hits in the win, but all were timely as the Lady Mounties turned those hits into three runs in the afternoon.
Smith would lead her team in hits going 2-4 on the day with the game-winning RBI as well.
Saige Lehman would record one hit and one run scored, Kshir would add a hit and an RBI, Makenna Lightner would add a hit, Chapel recorded a hit and a run scored, while Spohn would add one run scored as well in the win.
Liberty will head to Williamsport’s Elm Park on Thursday, May 26 for a rematch against the top-seeded D4 Class AAA team in the Central Columbia team who bested them 7-0 earlier in the 2022 season with a start time of 5 p.m.