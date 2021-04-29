WESTFIELD -- The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (8-3) traveled for a key matchup against the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians (8-2) on Wednesday, April 28 that went five innings before being delayed until Monday, May 17 due to thunderstorms.
In the five innings of action, the game lived up to the hype with Wellsboro coming out of the gates on fire as they plated two first-inning runs to take the early lead.
Senior Jena Boyce was able to score Kerrah Clymer on a sacrifice fly while Chelsea English added an RBI single in the frame.
Wellsboro continued to bat the ball well and in the second inning started to roll with Boyce picking up another RBI on a double and Abbye Cavanaugh going yard to push their advantage to 4-0.
The CV girls were able to strike back in the bottom of the inning plating two of their runs and closed the gap to 4-2, but Wellsboro would go on another run that pushed their advantage to 7-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Cowanesque would begin to mount a comeback, with three runs in the bottom of the frame, before the rain and lightning promptED an early exit.
Since the game only made it into the fifth inning, it was delayed until Monday, May 17 where the tilt will begin with Wellsboro in the lead 7-5 with two innings to play.
Wellsboro holds a 12-5 advantage in hits and had five extra-base hits through five innings of play with Jordyn Abernathy hitting two doubles, Boyce with a triple, English with a double and Cavanaugh with a home run, her second of the 2021 season.