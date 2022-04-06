Wellsboro v. Galeton
It took the Lady Hornets just three winnings to defeat the Galeton Lady Tigers on the softball diamond Saturday, April 2.
The Wellsboro varsity squad scored 12 runs in the first inning, then added three in the second and two in the third more to defeat Galeton 17-1.
It was Wellsboro’s first win of the season, having all games canceled the previous week due to weather.
Junior Rylie Boyce was on the mound and allowed just three hits with one strike-out.
The offense displayed stellar batting. Junior Jordyn Abernathy blasted an inside-the-park home run, going two-for four on the afternoon with an RBI and two runs scored. Freshman Alexandra Urena scored two on her home run, going two-for-three with four RBIs.
Senior Emma Coolidge went three-for-three with two runs and an RBI. Boyce also had three hits with two RBIs, Sophomore Abby Owlett also had a hit and scored a run.
Wellsboro v. Troy
The Wellsboro Lady Hornets fell 10-8 to Troy on Monday, April 4.
The squad came out strong, scoring five runs in the first inning to lead Troy 5-1. Abernathy led the bats with a solo home run, followed by Boyce, Urena, Coolidge and junior Madaline Bordas all scoring.
But Troy recovered, adding four runs in the third inning to tie the score. Wellsboro responded, adding three runs to retake the lead 8-5 in the fourth.
They held on until the sixth when the Trojan bats heated up to score five and hold on for the win.
Coolidge went two-for-three with a home run and three RBIs, Abernathy and Bordas both went two-for-four, junior Molly Ingerick and sophomore Abby Owlett each went one-for-three.
The loss drops the Lady Hornets to 1-2 (0-2 NTL Large School Division). The team took on rival North Penn-Liberty on April 5. They take on Port Allegany at home this Saturday, April 9.