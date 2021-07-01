WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Majors Softball All-Stars fell in consecutive games against Susquehanna County and ended their pool play with a 17-8 loss on Wednesday, June 23 while falling in the first round of bracket play to RTL by a score of 13-1.
The Wellsboro girls are still looking for their coveted first win as they fell by double-digit scores in each of their three games in pool play with a 17-3 loss to Tunkhannock on June 19, 12-1 to RTL on June 21 and a loss to Susquehanna on June 23 by a score of 17-8.
The Wellsboro girls moved into the loser’s bracket in their next contest but were unable to pick up their first win as they were once again beat Susquehanna County who won convincingly by a score of 13-3 on Sunday, June 27.
The Wellsboro softball All-Stars season has now come to a close after failing to pick up a win in pool or bracket play.