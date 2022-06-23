WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro majors softball team opened up their All-Star season this past weekend and split games in pool play that pushed them to the second seed in the West Division as they finished with a 1-1 record.
In their first matchup, Wellsboro traveled to Troy on Friday, June 17, and used a strong offensive attack to pour in a total of 19 runs in a 19-13 victory and move to 1-0 during pool play.
In their final matchup in pool play, Wellsboro hosted their lone home game on Sunday, June 20, and hosted the Southern Tioga team and would fall on their home field by a score of 19-6.
In the other contests in the majors’ pool play, the East Division was opened up with RTL falling to Towanda by a lopsided count of 14-1 on Friday, June 17.
Also in the East Division, Tunkhannock would top RTL by a score of 11-1 while Tunkhannock finished up their pool play undefeated with a win over Towanda on Tuesday, June 21 where they rolled to a 7-0 victory.
In the final game of pool play in the Eastern Division, Troy would fall short to the Southern Tioga team on Tuesday, June 21 by a score of 15-4 to end their pool play 0-2 while Southern Tioga finished 2-0 with the top seed in the division.
With pool play concluded, the District Tournament will begin on Thursday, June 23 with Wellsboro claiming the second seed in the West Division and Southern Tioga taking the top seed in the division.
Wellsboro will face off against against the three-seed in the Eastern Division on Thursday, June 23 while Southern Tioga will enjoy a bye into the second-round.
They will face off against the winner of the contest between the second-seeded Eastern Division team (Towanda) and the third-seeded Western Division team (Troy) on Saturday, June 25.