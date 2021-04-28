WELLSBORO — After suffering a tough 9-7 loss to the undefeated Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers (7-0) on Saturday, April 24, the Lady Hornets were able to bounce back in a big way to trounce the winless Sayre Lady Redskins 16-1 on Monday, April 26.
“It’s always helpful from a ‘confidence’ perspective to have a bounce-back game and get a win, even if it’s against an opponent that’s struggling,” Wellsboro Softball Head Coach Ron Brought said. “We go into games such as this with the intent of executing properly and not playing lazy or sloppy due to a weaker opponent. We try to stay sharp and not let bad habits creep into our play. I was pleased with how the girls responded and how they performed.”
Wellsboro was able to stayed sharp in the contest and scored five runs in their first at-bat with senior Jena Boyce batting in two RBIs in an inside-the-park home run.
Sayre put up one run in the top of the second inning, but Wellsboro emphatically closed the door on any chance of a comeback as they scored an incredible 11 runs in the bottom of the third inning to end the game early and capture their eighth victory of the year.
Leading the charge on offense was sophomore Maddi Bordas, who has emerged as one of the best bats in the lineup going 2-2 with two RBIs and two doubles.
Over the past week, she has also hit two homers and has been spectacular so far in 2021, which is no surprise to the Wellsboro coaching staff who could tell she was going to be an impact player.
“Maddi’s performance this season isn’t a surprise for the coaching staff. We saw this potential last year in the brief glimpse we had of the younger players before the season was canceled,” Brought said. “Maddi works very hard at softball and it’s not uncommon to see her at a batting cage year-round. Her production adds to the strength of our lineup. Most teams are strong one through four, we have talent throughout our entire lineup and Maddi adds to that depth.”
Lady Hornets were led by senior Kerrah Clymer, who went 2-3 with a double and an RBI, Jena Boyce who went 2-3 with a home run and three RBIs.
Also with big games were Olivia Crocco who had two hits and an RBI-double, Emma Coolidge who went a perfect 202 with two hits and two RBIs and senior Chelsea English who went 1-4 on the day with a two-RBI home run in the third inning that helped Wellsboro pull away.
Also with hits in the game were Olivia Servatius and Rylie Boyce as the Lady Hornets had an incredible 15 hits in just three innings.
On the mound, Rylie Boyce turned in her second consecutive complete game of the year and allowed just one run on four hits with four strikeouts. Boyce has made a steady improvement on the mound this season which just helps to add to the depth on the mound for the Hornets.
“Rylie has done a really good job of taking the ball and giving us quality innings to help balance the workload of our two pitchers,” Brought said. “Her improvement and ability to go deep in the game have allowed us to give Kerrah more rest so we’re at full strength going into key league games. Rylie has demonstrated she can get the job done and we can win games with both of our pitchers. “
With another big matchup on the horizon for the Wellsboro girls, they will have their hands full with a dynamic hitting team in the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians (8-2) who they travel to play on Wednesday, April 28 at 4:30 p.m.
“CV is certainly off to a great start. I think we match up well with them and we’ll have to play our best to win,” Brought said. “Both teams are hitting extremely well but I think we have the pitching advantage. If our defense continues to play well I’m confident we’ll be successful.”