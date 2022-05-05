WELLSBORO – After being ten-run ruled by the NP-Liberty Lady Mounties earlier in the week, the Wellsboro Lady Hornets softball team bounced back here at home in a big way as they dominated their matchup with Athens Lady Wildcats in a 13-3, ten-run rule victory to move to 5-10 on the 2022 season.
During the contest, Athens would strike first in the top of the first inning with two runs scored, but the Wellsboro girls would show some resilience in a contest against a team who bested them by a score of 14-1 earlier this year.
They would chip at the lead in the bottom of the frame, plating one run of their own before exploding over the next few innings.
Wellsboro would start their run in the bottom of the second, and after holding the Lady Wildcats scoreless in the top of the frame would push in four runs that put them ahead 4-1 heading into the third.
Molly Ingerick would bat in the first run of the inning, scoring Paige Logsdon who reached on a single that tied the game before Abbye Cavanaugh would break the draw with a steal at home to make the score 3-2.
Soon after Ingerick would also score before Jordyn Abernathy would also cross home plate in the inning as she was batted in by Ryle Boyce and the Lady Hornets would find themselves in the drivers’ seat heading into the third as their lead was bolstered to 5-2.
Athens would only be able to muster up one more score in the game in the top of the fourth and couldn’t keep pace with the high-scoring Wellsboro offense down the stretch.
Wellsboro would score one run in the third and put together a three-run inning in the fourth and another four-run inning in the fifth to push the game out of reach for the Lady Wildcats as they sat with a 13-3 lead and end the game in just five innings of play in an impressive bounce-back win for the Lady Hornets squad.
The Lady Hornets would use 13 hits in the contest to pound out 13 runs and were extremely effective swinging the bat as they were able to bat 0.481 as a team during the day.
Both Boyce and Logsdon had the hot bats in the line up with both recording 3-4 days batting with Logsdon scoring twice and knocking in a team-high four RBIs while Boyce added one run scored and two RBIs as well.
Emma Coolidge turned in her normally solid day batting as the senior was able to finish 2-3 with one run scored and one RBI.
Madaline Bordas and Ingerick each had a hit and two runs scored while Ingerick had an RBI and Abernathy, Cavanaugh, and Abby Owlett all recorded hits in the effort with Cavanaugh and Owlett each scored runs in the effort as well.
On the bump, Boyce turned in a strong game against a normally high-scoring Athens offense as she was able to pitch a complete game and allowed just three runs (two earned), four hits, and struck out three batters in her five innings of work.
The Wellsboro Lady Hornets will now look to capitalize on their positive momentum as they head down the final stretch of the 2022 season and host Towanda on Thursday, May 5 for Senior Night at 4:30 p.m.