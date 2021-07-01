After both Wellsboro and Southern Tioga eight, nine and ten-year-old softball teams were unable to advance in the championship bracket, Southern Tioga was able to advance to the next round of the consolation bracket with a 29-6 win over Canton on Monday, June 28.
The Southern Tioga girls were bounced in the second round of the championship bracket after picking up a first-round bye for finishing in first place with a perfect 2-0 record in pool play.
They fell in their first taste of bracket play as they dropped a shootout against Susquehanna County by a score of 25-19 on Friday, June 26.
in the consolation bracket, they were able to bounce back in a big way as they scored early in often en route to a 29-6 over Canton on Monday, June 28.
The Wellsboro girls were unable to advance out of the first round as they fell to RTL on Monday, June 28, and lost big to RTL by a score of 17-2.
Now the consolation bracket is down to just two teams with Southern Tioga set to host RTL on Wednesday, June 10 for a chance to claw back into the finals after their loss to Susquehanna County.