The Wellsboro girls softball team (7-3) played two games this past weekend, pulling off a huge 14-2 win over Galeton on Friday, April 23 and falling to the undefeated Northeast Bradford in a tight 9-7 loss on Saturday, April 24.
Against Galeton, the game was never in question as Wellsboro reeled off eight runs in the second inning to cruise to a 14-2 victory in just five innings.
The Wellsboro girls were led by senior Jena Boyce, who went 3-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a double while also scoring two runs.
Maddi Bordas was able to connect on her second home run shot of the season and went an impressive 2-2 on the day with three RBIs and a double as well.
Kerrah Clymer went 2-4 with three RBIs and one double while Rylie Boyce and Chelsea English each were able to add a hit with Boyce knocking in two RBIs as well.
Rylie Boyce earned the win on the mound as she went five innings, striking out nine batters and only allowing one earned run and one hit on the day.
In their next contest, Wellsboro was able to plate seven runs but it wasn’t enough to hold off the red hot Lady Panthers as they fell 9-7 on Saturday, April 24.
Wellsboro was in control for a majority of the contest, scoring two runs in the first inning and four runs in the second inning to push their advantage to six runs heading into the fourth.
The Lady Panthers exploded in the bottom of the inning for eight runs and, despite Wellsboro putting up one more run in the top of the sixth inning, it was too little too late as Northeast held on for the win and kept their perfect season intact.
Clymer pitched beautifully in the first three innings of play, but Northeast was able to figure her out in the fourth inning and put up all of Clymer’s eight allowed runs. She also recorded three strikeouts in the loss.
Batting, Wellsboro did a good job, putting the ball in play as they recorded eight total hits with Jordyn Abernathy leading the charge with a 2-4 day and two RBIs.
Senior Jessa Lohr also had a nice day going 1-4 with two a two-RBI single.
Clymer, Boyce, Emma Coolidge, English and Bordas all were able to record hits in the win and despite the loss, the Wellsboro offense was as potent as ever putting up more than five runs for the tenth time this season.
The Wellsboro girls will have a chance to bounce back tonight, Monday, April 26 as they host the winless Sayre Lady Redskins at 4:30 p.m.