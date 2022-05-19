The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (7-11) season came to a close on the road on Saturday, May 14 in Elkland as they fell to the Williamson Lady Warriors (5-13) by a score of 14-11 in a high-scoring affair.
The Lady Warriors would take control of the contest early, and despite the Wellsboro girls making multiple runs to tie or cut the lead, they would never get over the hump as the Lady Warriors would find a way to hold on for their fifth win of the year.
Williamson would jump out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, and Wellsboro would be playing catchup for the entirety of the afternoon.
The Lady Hornets would use a three-run effort in the top of the third inning to tie things up, but Williamson would never let Wellsboro gain an advantage during the day.
After being held scoreless in the bottom of the third, Williamson exploded for a 10-run inning in the fourth that put Wellsboro down big heading into the second half of the contest with the score 13-3.
Wellsboro would continue to fight and chip at the lead, with four runs in the fifth and sixth innings, but Williamson would score one more run in the bottom of the fifth to keep the Lady Hornets at arms reach during the game and came away with a big 14-11 victory heading into their final game of the year.
Williamson was out-hit by Wellsboro 12-8 but made the most of their chances as they scored 14 runs on the day.
The Lady Warriors were paced by two hits each by Cassidy Andreason and Kaegan Short with both scoring two runs and Short adding an RBI and Andreason recording a double.
Peyton Blend would lead the way in RBIs as she knocked in four runs while adding a double in a 1-4 day at the plate.
Bailee Smith would add a hit, a run, and an RBI, Mikenna Buchannon went 1-3 with two RBIs while Kaylee Sargent recorded the other hit for Williamson and scored a game-high three runs for the Lady Warriors while also adding an RBI.
Sydney Carlin and Joelle Stephens would score one run each while Gracie Stephens scored two and Savanna Dean scored two in the win for Williamson.
Wellsboro would record 12 hits on the day in the loss with three players collecting multi-hit games in their season finale.
Madeline Bordas would finish 2-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Paige Logsdon would go 2-4 with one run scored and a game-high four RBIs and two doubles, and Ryle Boyce who finished a team-best 3-4 with two runs scored and one RBI as well.
On the mound, Williamson’s Buchannon would grab the win pitching a complete game allowing 12 hits with seven strikeouts while allowing 11 runs (seven earned).
Wellsboro’s season is now at a close with a final record of 7-11 while Williamson has two final games on the docket with a home contest on Wednesday, May 18 at 4:30 p.m. against Bucktail and another home game on Friday, May 20 against Galeton at 4:30 p.m. as well.