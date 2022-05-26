The Northern Tier League announced their Male and Female Athletes of the Year for the 2021-2022 sports year with Cowanesque Valley’s Kade Sottolano receiving the top-honors for his senior year.
Sottolano was a standout in all three of the sports he participated in this past year, with the senior athlete helping to lead the Cowansque Valley Indians football team to one of their most successful seasons in program history this past season.
Sottolano anchored an offensive-line that produced nearly 1,500 yards on 5.2 yards-per-carry while scoring 16 touchdowns on the season. He was also a force on the defensive front for the Indians where he added 60 total tackles and led his team in tackles-for-loss where he racked up 14 with seven sacks as well.
In the winter season, Sottolano was the top-finishing wrestler and was the only athlete to receive a medal at the state level. He finished his season with a 38-4 record, a third place finish in Sectionals, a third place finish in Districts and a fourth place finish at States.
In his final season of his senior year, Sottolano was a big part in the CV Indians baseball team reaching the District 4 Playoffs for a second-straight year with his team finishing with a record of 11-10.
Sottolano batted a strong 0.339 on the season with 20 hits, 23 RBIs, 12 runs scored and two homers on the year. Sottolano will be continuing his wrestling career at the next level post-graduation as he plans to attend Edinboro University.
Other local players to be nominated for the male award were NP-Liberty’s Noah Shedden, NP-Mansfield’s Gaven Sexauer, Wellsboro’s Liam Manning and Wiliamson’s Gabe Kaufman. On the girls’ side of the awards, Canton’s Emmi Ward would take home the top honors and be named the 2021-2022 NTL Female Athlete of the Year.
Also honored at the banquet were Bob Rockwell, 2021-22 NTL Coach/Program of the Year, and Jack Carr, the 2021-22 NTL Official of the Year. Receiving nominations for the 2021-2022 Female Athlete of the Year Award were CV’s Renee Abbott, NP-Mansfield’s Ella Farrer, Wellsboro’s Emma Coolidge and Williamson’s Chelsea Hungerford.
The full list of nominated athletes are listed below:
2021-22 NTL Student-Athlete Of The Year
Female Nominees
Athens: Hannah Walker
Canton: Emmi Ward
CV: Renee Abbott
NEB: Emily Susanj
NP-Mansfield: Ella Farrer
Sayre: Alexis Frisbie
Towanda: Porsche Bennett
Troy: Anneliese Getola
Wellsboro: Emma Coolidge
Williamson: Chelsea Hungerford
Wyalusing: Marissa Johnson
2021-22 NTL Student-Athlete Of The Year Male Nominees
Athens: Karter Rude
Canton: Cooper Kitchen
CV: Kade Sottolano
NEB: Garrett Cooper
NP-Liberty: Noah Shedden
NP-Mansfield: Gaven Sexauer
Sayre: Brayden Horton
Towanda: Mason Hartman
Troy: Eli Crane
Wellsboro: Liam Manning
Williamson: Gabe Kaufman
Wyalusing: Grady Cobb