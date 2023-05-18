Tioga County Special Olympics will hold its annual Spring Track & Field on Friday, May 26 at Van Norman Field on the campus of Mansfield University.
One hundred seventy-five athletes have registered from across Tioga County to participate in activities including softball toss, long jump, and walking and running events. Additionally there are 12 organizations that will host the Olympic Village for the athletes to enjoy between their athletic events.
The event starts with the parade of athletes at 9 a.m. and the presentation of the torch and athlete oath.
The mission of Special Olympics PA is to provide year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.
All training and competition opportunities are provided free to the athletes and their families, enabling everyone to experience the benefits of Special Olympics that extend well beyond the playing field.