The 35th Annual Tioga County Sports Hall of Fame inductions will take place on Saturday, March 25, at the Whitneyville Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 p.m. with inductions to follow the banquet beginning at 6 p.m.
This year’s inductees are:
- Cowanesque Valley: Dan Wilson Sr. (coach/contributor), Christina (Costanzo) VanDergrift (softball), Lacy Miles (softball).
- Elkland: Kristen Heck (basketball) and Brian Shaefer (baseball).
- Liberty: Holli (Broughton) Smith (coach/contributor), Sven Wetzel (wrestling), George Valentine (basketball).
- Mansfield: Taryn Rumsey (volleyball), Bob Wood (baseball), Ryan Graver (basketball).
- North Penn: Brigette (Ostrom) Largey (track & field), Chris Olson (football), Greg Mahosky (tennis).
- Wellsboro: Nate Davis (coach/contributor), Richard Maynard (wrestling), John Prevost (basketball).
- Williamson: Aaron Weaver (basketball), Isaac Weaver (basketball), Mitch Walters (coach/contributor).
Bios for each inductee can be found online at tiogacountysportshof.com.
As in years past the Hall of Fame will honor a male and female athlete from each of the county’s five high schools. The student-athletes will be part of the ceremony and interviewed and asked questions about their high school memories and future plans. Administration and coaches from each school select the student-athletes based on athletic and academic performance.
This year’s honorees are Derek Litzelman and Darby Stetter from North Penn-Liberty; Brody Burleigh and Alexia Kshir (North Penn-Mansfield); Paisley Nudd and Cody Peers from Cowanesque Valley; and Conner Adams and Jordyn Abernathy from Wellsboro.
This year’s Master of Ceremonies is the honorable Clint Owlett and Timmy B’s will be providing the meal.
The event is open to the public. Tickets are $20 for adults (12 and over) and $10 for students (under 12). Tickets may be purchased from any director or by calling Tim Frazier at 570-349-1075.
Sports Hall of Fame
The Tioga County Sports Hall of Fame was founded in 1986 by Lou Youdas on an idea organized by Francis J. Kelly. The organization is intended to recognize Tioga County individuals who have demonstrated great ability in the field of sports as a participant, coach, or contributor and is governed by a board of directors consisting of members from the areas of Tioga County.
The board members are Dave Kemp and Pail Zelinski from Cowanesque Valley; Joe Cevette, Andy Orchowski, and Tim Whitney from Elkland; Ron Mace and Lianne Kriner from Liberty; Wes Detar and Jason Dominick from Mansfield; Kenneth Johnson and Thomas McNamara from North Penn; Tim Frazier, Janelle Tombs, and Keith Tombs from Wellsboro; and Cheryl and Matt Sottolano from Williamson.
The Tioga County Sports Hall of Fame also maintains a Museum and Hall of Fame in the Coates Heritage House Museum at 111 E. Main St., Elkland. Anyone with items that may be of interest to the museum are encouraged to contact any of the directors.
Heritage House Museum is open Thursday and Friday 4:30–7:30 p.m. and Saturday 1–4 p.m.
Class of 2023 Lacy Miles
Lacy graduated from Cowanesque Valley H.S. in 2005. Lacy participated all 4 years in Softball, Basketball, and Football. Her individual awards include 2003, All-Star bid, 2005, PIAA District IV, Female Athlete Award, team captain. A member of the NTL Softball champions 2002-03. She graduated from Delaware Valley University in 2009, where she played Softball for 4 years. In 2009 she won the award for the Team’s Top Fielding Percentage, she won the Coach’s Award, was team Captain 08-09, she was also MAC All-Academic Team, 2007-09.
Her team made the Freedom Conference playoffs in 2007-09. Presently she is and assistant Junior High Softball coach at CV.
Chris Olson
Chris graduated from North Penn High School, class of 1996. He participated in Football, Basketball, and Baseball for 4 years, and Track for 3 years. He was NTL 1st team running back, and defensive back. 2nd team NTL basketball. In track he was a qualifier in 4 different events. He was a member of North Penn NTL Basketball championship team.
Chris graduated from Mansfield University in 2001 where he played football. He played semi-pro football for 10 years in the Great Eastern Football Association, where he is a member of their Hall of Fame. Chris just completed his first year as head coach at North Penn-Mansfield after serving as an assistant for 24 years. He also was an assistant basketball coach for 10 years.
John Prevost
John graduated from Wellsboro HS in 1953 where he participated in Basketball and Baseball for 4 years. He was the Captain of the baseball and basketball teams in 1953. Was starting point guard on District IV basketball team. He was President of the Student Council, member National Honor Society, Band, Glee Club, Senior Class Play, and President of the Sophomore and Junior Classes. Winner of the Babe Ruth Leadership Award.
John went on to attend Mercersburg Academy, where he was voted Athlete of the Year as a letterman in Football, Basketball, and Baseball. He was captain of the basketball team and won the Swope Award for Leadership. The annual award for the Basketball MVP, is named the John A Prevost MVP Award and trophy. He then went to Lafayette College, where he played Football, Baseball, and Lacrosse. He was captain of the Lacrosse team in 1958.
The outstanding male and female athletes of the year in Wellsboro receive the John A. Prevost Memorial Trophy.
U.S. Navy Ensign John A. Prevost 25, was killed in a Subic Bay, Philippines, air crash returning to the U.S.S. Oriskany Aircraft Carrier. He was in training for preparation for the Vietnam conflict.
Taryn Rumsey
Taryn is a graduate of Mansfield High School class of 2010. She participated in Volleyball, Softball, and Basketball. Her High School individual awards include 2 years 1st Team NTL West, Volleyball, 3 time District IV 1st Team Volleyball, 2 time District IV MVP Volleyball 3-time Class A PIAA All-State Volleyball, Daily Review All Region Volleyball, 1st. Team NTL West basketball, Tioga County Sports Hall Of Fame Student Athlete Honoree, NTL Senior Student Athlete of the Year, Williamsport Sun-Gazette Outstanding Athlete Award for Volleyball. Volleyball, Softball, and Basketball captain. 4 year member of NTL West Volleyball champions. 3 time District IV. Volleyball champion. Graduate of Elmira College Class of 2014.
She participated in Volleyball for 4 years and Softball for one, and was 2nd team Empire 8 All-Conference in Softball. In Volleyball she was Empire 8 Rookie of the Year, 2010, AVCA All-Region (New York) Rookie of the Year. AVCA, Division III All-American. She received awards for Empire 8 All-Conference 1st Team, All Tournament Team, Empire 8 Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year, Nominated for the NCAA, Woman of the Year Award, Elmira College Award of Merit, Elmira College Volleyball MVP. In the Elmira College record books in 4 different categories in Volleyball.
Brian Shaefer
Brian is a 1986 graduate of Elkland HS. He participated in baseball from 1976-1986, soccer, 1979-86, basketball, 1978-83, and track 1986. He was a member of the 1983 Jr. American Legion baseball champions, and the 85 and 86 Tioga County American Legion Champions. He was also named MVP in 1980 of the Westfield Little League tournament.
George Valentine
Trending Food Videos
George graduated from Liberty Junior/Senior High School in 1997. He participated in Soccer and Basketball from 1994 through 1997. He was a 3 year starter in Basketball and would be a 1,000 point scorer. He was 1996 Kiwanis Tournament MVP and 1997 Team MVP. George started officiating Basketball in 2002 and did so through 2020.
Class of 2020 Holli Smith
Holli graduated from Liberty High School in 1981. She was a wrestling cheerleader, participated in basketball, volleyball, and track, and was named MVP in all three. In track, she tied the record in the 100 yard dash. She competed in districts, regionals, and states in the 4x100 where she finished 5th. She was the first female to receive the Harry Smith Award for excellence in athletics and academics. She earned a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mansfield University where she participated in indoor track. Her numerous volleyball head coaching jobs include 6+ years as Horseheads-Souderton Tier Volleyball Club, 1 year at Mansfield High School, 5 years at North Penn High School, and 5 years at North Penn-Liberty High School. She has won 3 District IV titles in 2016, 17, and 18, 2 NTL titles in 2017 and 2018, and qualified for states from 2016-2018.
Christina VanDergrift
Christina graduated in 2003 from Cowanesque Valley High School. She was one of the most dominating pitchers of the decade. She was district MVP in 2003, All-NTL West 1st team, and she pitched her team to the District IV championship. In the championship game she threw a 1-0 shutout against the eventual state champion, South Williamsport, in the semi-finals against West Snyder she threw another 1-0 shutout and had the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the 7th inning.
Chris lives in Wellsboro with her husband and 3 sons, and is the Broker/Owner of Mountain Valley Realty.
Nate Davis
Nate graduated from Wellsboro High School class of 1990. Nate then joined the Marine Corps, then attended and graduated from Mansfield University. Nate’s coaching career started as an assistant men’s coach at MU and as an assistant at University of South Carolina-Akin. He got his first head coaching job at Eastern University, where he was twice named Freedom Conference Coach of the Year. In the 2014-15 season his team finished 24th in the country and he was named Atlantic Region Coach of the Year by D3 Hoops. He was also Eastern’s first head coach in women’s golf and was named Middle Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year. Now at Gettysburg College, he is the head women’s basketball coach, where for the first time in school history they put three consecutive 20-win seasons. In 2018 he was named Centennial Conference Coach of the Year. He also took over the men’s golf team and in his first year guided them to their first conference championship in 17 years. For that he received Conference Coach of the Year.
Ryan Graver
Ryan is a 1977 graduate of Mansfield High School where he participated in cross country, basketball, and baseball. His junior year in basketball he was 1st team NTL, his senior year was 1st team NTL, league MVP, All-Twin Tiers, led District IV in scoring, and finished his High School career with 1,222 points and an NTL West championship in 1997. He was NTL Cross Country meet champ twice, and two-time All-State team. He played basketball for Muhlenberg College for 3 years before graduating early and going to Dental School. In 1999 he was a Centennial Conference All-Academic team. He currently is an Endodontist in Lewisburg, PA.
Kristen Heck
Kristen graduated from Elkland in 2000. She scored 1,379 career points in basketball. She received multiple nominations for NTL Athlete of the Week. Elkland won the NTL championship all 4 years she played and qualified for districts all 4 years. As a freshman she was a 2nd team NTL West All-Star. Her sophomore through senior years she was a 1st team NTL West All-Star. Junior year 2nd team All-Twin Tiers. Senior year 1st team All-Twin Tiers. Won the Souderton and Elmira Tournaments where she was 1st team in both.
Greg Mahosky
Graduated from North Penn in 1974, where he participated in baseball, football, and basketball. He went to Williamsport Community College and played basketball. After his last basketball game his coach called him aside and told him he needed him on the tennis team. Having never played tennis, he agreed after the coach told him they just needed a warm body so they wouldn’t have to forfeit. He got thrashed in that match but went home to Blossburg that summer and worked hard to improve. He did to the point of becoming a coaching professional. He has received many awards over the years. In 1993 he was USTA, Middle States Coach of the Year. In 1997, Middle Atlantic Coach of the Year. 2005 PTR Pro/Member of the Year State of Missouri. In 2006 he received the prestigious Community Tennis Award for growing the game on the national stage by taking his program to the tennis courts at Fort Leonard Wood MO. 2008 PTR/USTA Pro of the Year for community service. He has coached at many high schools and colleges as well as being the Pro at many tennis clubs and golf courses.
Brigette Largey
Graduated from North Penn High School class of 1998. In 1997 she placed 3rd in districts and set the school record in the javelin with a throw of 117 feet. She was a member of the record-holding 4x100, 4x400, and 4x800 relay teams. She also was a member of the basketball and volleyball teams. Her senior year in volleyball she was a member of the NTL West champions, and was 2nd team all-district and 1st team NTL West. She was a member of the basketball team that went 20-5, but a knee injury cut her season short in game 7.
Richard Maynard
Richard graduated from Wellsboro-Charleston High School in 1958. He participated in wrestling al the High School level for 3 years. After graduation he attended the University of Maryland where he wrestled and was Atlantic Coast Conference champion at 115 lbs. in 1961 and 1962. Through wrestling he was able to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering, which allowed him to enjoy a successful Engineering career.
Mitch Walters
Mitch graduated from Williamson High School class of 1976. He played basketball from 73-76, soccer in 75-76, and track & field in 75-76. He graduated from Mansfield University in 1987 with a degree in secondary education earth-space science. He currently is in his 32nd year at Cumberland University holding many coaching jobs including, head women’s basketball coach, head men’s soccer coach, head women’s soccer coach, and has spent 22 years as a baseball radio announcer. In 1992 he was Coach of the Year in NAIA District XXIV, and the Tennessee Collegiate Athletic Conference as Women’s Basketball Coach. For 8 years he was the Eligibility Coordinator and in 2009 was named Assistant Athletic Director focusing his efforts on student eligibility and retention as well as scheduling and monitoring class attendance for the more than 600 Cumberland University student-athletes.
Aaron Weaver
Aaron is a graduate of Williamson High School. He played basketball, soccer, and track & field. He scored 1,765 points in basketball and was All-NTL twice. He attended Lock Haven University, where he threw the javelin, and was a national qualifier, academic All-American, and competed in the Junior USATF Nationals.
Isaac Weaver
Isaac graduated from Williamson High School in 2004. He participated in track & field in 03 and 04, played all four years of soccer and basketball. He won 10 Varsity letters, was 3-year captain in basketball, where he scored 1,714 points, and helped his team earn their first district playoff berth in 24 years. He was a 2-year soccer captain, where he scored 50 goals, and was part of the 2003 Williamson NTL West Soccer championship team. In 2003 he was an All-State soccer midfielder and was a 2004 McKelvey Foundation Scholar.
Sven Wetzel
Sven graduated from Liberty High School in 1992. He was involved in wrestling for 9 years. He was a Sectional champion, District runner-up, Regional champion, and third place finisher at States at the 160 lb. weight class. His senior year he had a record of 33-2. He lost his first match of the year in the district finals, only to avenge that loss the next week to become the regional champion. At states he lost a close quarterfinal match to eventual champion Jason Peters, who would go on to a successful career at the University of Pittsburgh. During wrestlebacks he defeated a wrestler who came into the tournament with only one loss. He then defeated a three-time state place winner and defending state champion to take 3rd place.
Dan Wilson Sr.
Dan has been a long-time coaching fixture in the Cowanesque Valley. He has coached baseball for 24 years, football for 18 years, and wrestling for 15 years. He won 3 Little League titles, 2 Babe Ruth, and 5 American Legion baseball District championships. Dan is still coaching these sports today.
Bob Wood
Bob is a 1968 alumnus of Mansfield High School, where he played baseball, soccer, and track & field. All during his High School career he was selected for various All-Star teams. He turned down an offer to play baseball from Coach Heaps and Mansfield University and attended Penn State where he graduated in 1972. He was selected, along with former Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Ed Ott, to play in the American Legion All-Star Game. After graduation Bob played many years in adult baseball leagues at Dunn Field in Elmira, NY. He also played all levels of softball for many years.