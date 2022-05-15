The Wellsboro Bassmaster team of Colegan Stiner and Michael Haraschak competed on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1 in the PA BASS Nation State Championship Fishing Tournament on Mosquito Lake, Ohio, and despite not capturing a top finish on the day both caught their limit of fish during the competition.
In their first full season of competition, Stiner and Haraschak put together a fine weekend on the water, and along with their boat captain Jan Stiner fished two complete days on the lake from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
After a tough first day on the water on Saturday, the team was able to bounce back with a much more productive day on Sunday where they doubled their total catch weight to turn in a more-than-respectable 12th place finishes in the entire state during the tournament.
Winning the tournament was the team of D. Edwards and L. Rokavec from Mifflinburg who turned in a bag weighing 31.88 pounds during the two-day competition on Mosquito Lake.
Stiner and Haraschak will enter their final competition of the season during the Hookset All-Star Tournament on July 19 at Lake Erie.
The competition will include All-Stars competing from both Pennsylvania and Ohio where the two states will battle each other in the tournament.
The team of Stiner and Haraschak qualified for the competition by putting together a fourth place finish in the PA BASS Nation Eastern Division 2021 regular season.
After the tournament, Stiner will start his upcoming season with a new partner, Conner Kapp of Benton, with the graduation of his long-time fishing partner Haraschak.
The new team will compete in the new Central Division that was created for the upcoming season.
Their other tournaments will include Cowanesque Lake on July 30 and Sayers Lake on Sept. 11.