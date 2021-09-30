The Wellsboro Bassmaster team of freshman Colegan Stiner and senior Michael Haraschak, along with captain Jan Stiner, are currently two days into a three-day fishing tournament.
The Wellsboro Bassmaster community high school team has climbed up the leader boards where they sit in sixth place heading into the final day of the tournament set to take place at Blue Marsh Lake on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The tournament is hosted by the PA Bass Nation High School and Junior Fishing organization and is the East Division #2 tournament.
During their first day of competition, the team traveled to Cowanesque Lake where they were able to take home a 14th place finish.
Stiner and Haraschak had much better luck on the water in their next outing, as they stormed up the leaderboards behind a second-place finish, which propelled them to sixth overall heading into the final weekend.
The PA Bass Nation High School and Junior Fishing organization prioritize giving back to others, supporting conservation as well as promoting bass fishing in the state of Pennsylvania.
For more information, there will be an informative meeting on Nov. 11 at the Penns Wells Hotel located in Wellsboro at noon.
Both Stiner and Haraschak will be in attendance to speak as well as the owner of the Tackle Shack in Wellsboro, Don Kelly and Ernie Watkins from the PA Bass Nation Youth Director.