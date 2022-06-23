The fishing duo of Colegan Stiner of Wellsboro and Connor Kapp of Benton opened up their PA BASS Nation Central Division Series for the Wellsboro Bassmasters on Saturday, June 18 at Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County with a second place finish and a final weigh-in of 11.58 lbs.
Stiner and Kapp were able to catch a five fish limit during the tournament to open up their season and were able to push their way to second place in the standings and were one of only two teams that eclipsed the 10-pound mark at the weigh-ins.
They were only one of seven teams to catch their limit of fish during the tournament and out of the 26 boats in the water were able to push themselves into second place with their impressive bag on the day while their boat was captained by Jan Stiner during the tournament
With the first tournament of the series in the books, the team will look to build on their early success as they will compete on Cowanesque Lake on Thursday, July 30 for the second tournament of the series and then travel to Sayers Lake on Sept. 11 for the third tournament.
In the standings, with only one tournament finished so far, the team of Stiner and Kapp sit in second place and will look to improve on the sixth-place finish in 2021 for the Wellsboro Bassmasters team that featured Stiner and former teammate Michael Haraschak.