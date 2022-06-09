Wellsboro’s Colegan Stiner along with teammate Conner Kapp from Benton opened up their 2022 Major League Fishing High School Series on Saturday, June 4 at Smith Lake in Huddleston, VA and put together an impressive day on the water as the team was able to capture a third-place finish to open the year.
Smith Lake is located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and is near the cities of Roanoke and Lynchburg.
Stiner and Kapp will have a busy summer of fishing ahead of them, as they are competing in not only this series but also in the PA BASS Nation Series during 2022.
During their time in Virginia, the team was able to turn in a limit bag of five bass, and hauled in an extremely impressive set of fish that weighed in at a combined 13 pounds and 12 ounces on their way to a third place finish.
The boat was piloted by Ben Kapp during their competition in Virginia and the team of Kapp and Stiner will be back in action as they look to continue their success on the water when they travel to Raystown Lake on Saturday, June 18 but will be competing in the PA BASS Nation Central Division during this tournament.