On Saturday, April 29, well-known local high school angler Colegan Stiner traveled south to fish in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League tournament on Chesapeake Bay in northeast, Maryland. This is a division of Major League Fishing.
Now 16, Colegan is eligible to fish in the adult open tournaments as a “rider.” Names of “riders” entering the tournament are drawn randomly to fish off the back of a professional fisherman’s boat. The teens are eligible for prize money, but also gain experience, meet and learn skills from the professionals.