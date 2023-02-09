The Wellsboro High School swimmers took on Bloomsburg, Athens and Towanda at Towanda on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and racked up four more district qualifying times.
Hayne Webster swam a 1:01.32 in the 100-yard butterfly to automatically qualify for the district meet. He also swam the 50-yard freestyle in 24.66.
Among the girls, district qualifying times were swam by Isobel Anderegg with 1:12.98 in the 100-yard butterfly, Madison Robbins with 6:12.42 in the 500-yard freestyle and Makenna Robbins with a 6:06.60 in the 500-yard freestyle.
Anderegg also swam the 200-yard freestyle in 2:20.38 with Madison swimming the 50-yard freestyle in 28.16 andMakenna completing the 200-yard freestyle in 2:16.05.
Swimmers Kristina Belz swam the 50-yard freestyle in 32.59 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:25.27 while Caralyn Warner completed the 100-yard freestyle in 1:04.08 and the 100-yard backstroke in 1:10.34.
The Hornet’s next meet is this Thursday, Feb. 9 against Athens at Towanda.