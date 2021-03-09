Male Athlete of the Week
North Penn-Liberty Mounties
Colton Litzelman
No player on the floor during the Mounties playoff matchup with Lourdes Regional was more impactful than senior Colton Litzelman.
Litzelman scored nine points in the win, but his true impact was felt on the other side of the ball.
Down the stretch , Litzelman made two big steals that put a stop to any sort of comeback and gave his team a chance to compete for a District Title for the first time since his father and Head Coach Brian Litzelman played in the game 32 years earlier.
He recorded five steals on the night and harassed the ball-handlers for Lourdes all night long in the win.
For his extremely impressive effort on defense and offense during the win, Litzelman is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.