Wellsboro swimmers returned from the PIAA District IV Championships in Williamsport with three medals and four trips to the podium.

During the regular season, Wellsboro swimmers swim as independents. They record times, but are not awarded points. At the district meet, this is not the case, and the five Wellsboro girls scored a total of 99 points to place ninth out of 12 teams. For the boys, senior Hayne Webster scored 32 individual points to place him 12th out of 16 teams.

