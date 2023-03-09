Wellsboro swimmers returned from the PIAA District IV Championships in Williamsport with three medals and four trips to the podium.
During the regular season, Wellsboro swimmers swim as independents. They record times, but are not awarded points. At the district meet, this is not the case, and the five Wellsboro girls scored a total of 99 points to place ninth out of 12 teams. For the boys, senior Hayne Webster scored 32 individual points to place him 12th out of 16 teams.
Out of 12 events, there were 10 personal records including several significant time drops. The top seven finishers were recognized on the awards podium, with the top four receiving medals. For the Hornets, the summary is listed below.
Girls
- Isobel Anderegg — 5th in 100 yard butterfly (1:06.65), 10th in 100 yard breaststroke (1:17.71)
- Kristina Belz — 12th in 200 yard Individual Medley (3:00.45), 13th in 100 yard breaststroke (1:24.81)
- Madison Robbins — 5th in 50 yard freestyle (27.40), 11th in 100 yard breaststroke (1:17.82)
- Makenna Robbins — 5th in 200 yard Individual Medley (2:31.84), 8th in 100 yard breaststroke (1:16.93)
- Caralyn Warner — 9th in 100 yard butterfly (1:10.41), 4th in 100 yard backstroke (1:05.68)
Boys
- Hayne Webster — 3rd in 100 yard butterfly (57.37), 3rd in 100 yard breaststroke (1:06.90)
“It’s a long season, and these swimmers put in the work and were ready for the District meet,” said coach Rebecca Dodson-Webster. “The entire team competed, and with only one senior graduating, the future is bright for Wellsboro swimming.”