The Wellsboro summer swim team competed in their first two swim meets last week at Packer Park, defeating teams from Loyalsock and Milton.
On Wednesday, June 23, Wellsboro faced off against the Loyalsock Lightning, defeating them 10-0. Wellsboro swimmers overpowered Loyalsock in every age group.
The scores were:
- 8 and under girls: 42-17
- 8 and under boys: 33-0
- 9-10 girls: 52-19
- 9-10 boys: 54-17
- 11-12 girls: 64-10
- 11-12 boys: 38-28
- 13-14 girls: 38-17
- 13-14 boys: 45-15
- 15-18 girls: 74-0
- 15-18 boys: 31-0
Wellsboro scored another victory against the Milton Rockets on Saturday, June 25, winning all age groups with the following scores:
- 8 and under girls: 43-17
- 8 and under boys: 37-7
- 9-10 girls: 63-4
- 9-10 boys: 66-3
- 11-12 girls: 60-10
- 11-12 boys: 63-2
- 13-14 girls: 39-7
- 13-14 boys: 45-7
- 15-18 girls: 68-0
- 15-18 boys: 15-13
Wellsboro boasts an impressive 135 swimmers on the roster this year, making it one of the largest teams in the Greater Susquehanna Valley Swim League.
Wellsboro’s season includes five regular-season swim meets, followed by the GSVAL championship meet at Tri-Town’s R.J. Patrizio Pool in Muncy.
There are many new swimmers on the team this year, and head coach Angie Cole stated that the younger swimmers were very confident.
The team also includes several members of the Wellsboro and North-Penn Mansfield high school swim teams, who use the summer practices and meets to stay competitive in their off-season.
Swimming is a sport where athletes compete not only against opponents and teammates, but also against their own previous times.
At the Loyalsock meet, 86 Wellsboro swimmers competed, and 82 personal best times were achieved.
At the Milton meet, Wellsboro competed with 85 of their 135 swimmers, and there were 79 personal best times recorded.
Shelbie Watson, swimming in the 9-10 girls age group, set a personal best time and a team record in the 50-yard butterfly. Her time of 15.26 seconds beat a 10-year standing record in the event by 0.24 seconds. Shelbie’s name and time will be placed on the team record board at Packer Pool at the end of this season.
Wellsboro next welcomes the always competitive Jersey Shore Bullfrogs on Wednesday, June 29, at 5:30 p.m. at Packer Park Pool for their final home meet of the season.