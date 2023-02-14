Two Wellsboro swimmers brought home medals from the Coaches Invitational at Williamsport on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Hayne Webster and Caralyn Warner both medaled with Hayne taking the bronze in the 500 yard freestyle (5:39.83) and Caralyn winning bronze in the 100 yard backstroke (1:10.44). Overall, three PRs and three district times were recorded.
Additionally, Hayne recorded a district-qualifying time of 1:01.46 in the 100-yard butterfly and a district-qualifying time and personal record of 5:39.83 in the 500-yard freestyle.
Makenna Robbins swam a district-qualifying time of 1:01.02 in the 100-yard freestyle and a personal best of 2:13.87 in the 200-yard freestyle.
Kristina Belz also had a personal best of 1:13.58 in the 100-yard freestyle. She also swam the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 3:02.79.
Caralyn also swam a 1:10.44 for the 100-yard backstroke and 2:46.01 in the 200-yard individual medley. Madison Robbins had a time of 28.05 in the 50-yard freestyle and 1:19.25 in the 100-yard breaststroke.
The team swam again on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Williamsport.
Feb. 9 meet
Wellsboro traveled to Towanda to swim against the Athens team on Thursday, Feb. 9 and came away with five personal records and four district times.
Isobel Anderegg logged a district qualifying and personal best of 1:09.26 in the 100-yard butterfly, and also swam a 1:20.17 in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Madison Robbins earned a personal best and district time of 27.72 in the 50-yard freestyle. She swam the 100-yard freestyle in 1:03.08.
Caralyn Warner had a district qualifying time of 1:07.38 in the 100-yard backstroke, which was also a personal best. She also had a personal record of 2:45.55 in the 200-yard individual medley.
Makenna Robbins had a district qualifying time of 2:32.51 in the 200-yard individual medley. She also swam a 1:19.95 in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Kristina Belz had a personal record of 1:15.41 in the 100-yard freestyle and swam the 50-yard freestyle in 32.48.