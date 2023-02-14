Two Wellsboro swimmers brought home medals from the Coaches Invitational at Williamsport on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Hayne Webster and Caralyn Warner both medaled with Hayne taking the bronze in the 500 yard freestyle (5:39.83) and Caralyn winning bronze in the 100 yard backstroke (1:10.44). Overall, three PRs and three district times were recorded.

