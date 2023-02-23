Wellsboro Hornet swimmers closed the regular season with six personal records and four automatic qualifying district times.

At the Tuesday, Feb. 14 meet against Central Mountain and Towanda, held at Williamsport, Hayne Webster had two district qualifying times. He swam a personal best in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:02.00 and also qualified in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.73 *D

Tags

Trending Food Videos