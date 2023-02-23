Wellsboro Hornet swimmers closed the regular season with six personal records and four automatic qualifying district times.
At the Tuesday, Feb. 14 meet against Central Mountain and Towanda, held at Williamsport, Hayne Webster had two district qualifying times. He swam a personal best in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:02.00 and also qualified in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.73 *D
Makenna Robbins had a district-qualifying time of 1:00.81 in the 100-yard freestyle. She also swam the 50-yard freestyle in 28.48.
Isobel Anderegg had a district-qualifying time of 1:10.50 in the 100-yard butterfly and swam the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:21.06.
Caralyn Warner also had two personal bests, a 28.10 in the 50-yard freestyle and 1:02.78 in the 100-yard freestyle.
Madison Robbins set a personal record in the 200-yard freestyle with a 2:17.70 and the 100-yard freestyle at 1:02.61.
Kristina Belz had a personal record in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:58.20. She also swam the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:25.21.
The next meet for the team is the PIAA District IV Championship Meet at Williamsport March 1-2.