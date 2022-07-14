WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Parks and Recreation Swim Team competed in their first away meet of their season this past Saturday, July 9. Sunbury won a hard-fought 15-18 boys age group, and Wellsboro won all others, with a final score of Wellsboro 9, Sunbury 1.
Wellsboro traveled to Sunbury’s James R. Eister Youth and Community Center Pool with a strong roster of seventy-eight swimmers, and Sunbury competed with twenty-eight. Twenty-nine swimmers from Mifflinburg’s summer team participated in the meet but did not score points since they are not members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Aquatic League (GSVAL).
Wellsboro swimmers recorded forty-nine personal best times at the meet, including several wins in both individual and relay events. Wellsboro’s newest swimmers are already making a splash on the team, with superb finishes in all age groups. In addition to some wins in individual events, Wellsboro placed first in the following relay events: girls’ 8 and under 100-meter medley relay, boys’ and girls’ 9-10 100-meter medley relay, girls’ 11-12 200-meter medley relay, and girls’ 13-14 and 15-18 200 meter medley relays.
This meet brings Wellsboro’s league record to 4 wins and 0 losses. For the final swim meet of the regular season, Wellsboro will face Lewisburg on Wednesday, July 20 at 5:30 PM at the Lewisburg Community Outdoor Pool.
Lewisburg is the only other undefeated team in the league and has a very competitive roster that includes many swimmers who swim year-round.
Summer competitive swimming ends with the GSVAL league championship meet on July 30.