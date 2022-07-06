WELLSBORO -- On Wednesday night, June 29, the Jersey Shore Bullfrogs brought a competitive team to Packer Park Pool where they challenged Wellsboro in all age groups.
Wellsboro competed with 102 of their registered 135 swimmers across 10 age groups.
Jersey Shore brought 43 swimmers.
Wellsboro scored 100 individual personal best times during the meet, and won seven of 10 age groups.
The final score was Wellsboro 7, and Jersey Shore 3, with Wellsboro winning the following: 8 and under girls, 9-10 girls and boys, 11-12 boys, 13-14 boys, and 15-18 girls and boys.
Jersey Shore swimmers won the 8 and under boys, 11-12 girls and 13-14 girls age groups.
Some of Wellsboro’s swimmers train with the Jersey Shore Winter YMCA swim program, and it was a big night for these friendly rivals and YMCA teammates.
The meet lasted a little over three hours, and concluded under the lights at Packer Park pool.
Wellsboro faces Sunbury-Northumberland next Saturday, July 9, for its first away meet of the season.
Correction: In last week’s swim article, Wellsboro’s 9-10 year old girls age group swimmer Shelbie Watson set a team record last week on June 25th in the 25-yard butterfly, not the 50-yard butterfly. Her time of 15.26 will be posted on the record board at Packer Pool at the end of the season.