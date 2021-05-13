Five area athletes traveled to Williamsport for the District 4 singles tennis tournament on Saturday, May 8 but only three players were able to come up with first-round victories, and no player making it past the second round of action.
Galeton had two players in attendance during the event with Reilly Streich and Braiden Cimino in attendance and Steich was the only Galeton player to make it past the first round with a win over Milton player Brody Scoggins.
His day came to an end in the next round where he faced off with number one seeded Evan Cecchini who won 6-0 in straight sets to end the Galeton Tigers’ day.
Cimino was unable to make it out of the first round as he dropped his match to Selingrove’s Ethan Harris by scores of 6-0 to end his day early.
NP-Liberty had just one player in attendance with senior River Hicks-Lee representing the Mounties in the tournament.
He took on Selingrove’s Austin Imhoof in straight sets by scores of 6-2 to end his day in the first round as well.
Wellsboro had two players in attendance with senior Will Poirier earning a first-round bye as the fourth seed but fell in a tight matchup against Imhoof who squeaked out a 7-5 and 6-4 victory over the Wellsboro players to end his day.
Imhoof, who took down two local players, his day ended in the final eight of the bracket.
The final player to take the court on Saturday was Wellsboro’s Zach Singer who took a convincing victory over Muncy’s Kaleb Meyer in the first round of play by scores of 6-2 and 6-1 before being blanked by Logan Burns from Hughesville who is still alive in the final four of the bracket.
Though the day ended with no local players continuing in the tournament, Wellsboro still has a shot at a team title as they host Milton in the District 4 Quarterfinals at Packer Park at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.