The NP-Liberty tennis team ended their 2022 season winless at 0-11 as they fell in their season-finale to the Cowanesque Valley Indians tennis team (2-8) at home by a score of 3-2.
CV would take the advantage in singles play that proved to be the deciding factor in the match as they were led by Cody Peers, who topped Liberty’s Riley Novitske by scores of 6-2 and 6-1 for their first singles win of the match.
Evan Zinck would also grab a singles win for CV, and in a tightly contested match would pull off the win as he took the first set by a score of 6-3, fell in the second set by a score of 6-4, and finally came away with the win in the third set by a score of 6-1 to give the Indians a 2-1 advantage in singles play.
Liberty’s Daniel Harman would be the lone singles winner for the Mounties as he topped Cayden Stone in the number one singles spot by scores of 6-1 and 6-3 to give the Mounties their only win in singles play.
In doubles action, Liberty’s Owen Loudenslager and David Dolheimer would get a win over Brett Meise and Nate Boyer by scores of 6-3 and 6-2, but a forfeit in the second singles spot would give the Indians the victory as Ben Doran and Kole Graves would get the win and give the Indians the 3-2 victory for their second win of the 2022 season.