Male Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Tennis
Owen Richardson
In the first round of the District 4 Team Tennis Tournament, Wellsboro was able to squeak by Galeton to move on and no player was more pivotal than Owen Richardson.
In a matchup against the Tigers that Wellsboro only won by a count of 3-2, it was Richardson who was able to take the only singles match during the day to propel his team to victory.
In his match, Richardson took on Galeton’s Braiden Cimino and went back and forth before finishing off his opponent in three sets.
For his gritty performance in helping his team advance in the playoffs, Richardson is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.