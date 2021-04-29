Male Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Tennis
Zach Singer
Even though Wellsboro tennis player Zach SInger lost his first match of the season against Williamsport, He has been nearly unbeatable during the 2021 season.
The most physically imposing tennis player in the area, Singer has been a force on the court, compiling a record 12-1 this season, and is undefeated in NTL play so far in 2021.
Over the past week, Singer swept Muncy, Towanda, and played extremely well against Williamsport despite picking up his first loss.
For his part in finishing the season strong in 2021 for Wellsboro and his 12-1 season so far, Singer is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.