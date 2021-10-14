North Penn-Liberty’s Marissa Griess took part in the District 4 Girls Tennis Singles Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 9 but was unable to escape the first round as the only area player at the tournament fell to Loyalsock’s Mia Blas by scores of 6-1 and 6-1 in straight sets to end her season.
Blas ended up moving into the third round of play before being takening out by Fiona Finnerty who is still alive in the final four of competition.
Also in the final four are Jersey Shore’s Peyton Dincher, Avery DeFazio from Selinsgrove and Olivia Dorner from South Williamsport.
The semifinals and finals of the D4 Singles Tournament will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. at the Central PA Tennis Center with finals to follow.