NP-Liberty’s Daniel Harman and Wellsboro’s Joseph Doty both competed in the District 4 Singles Tennis Tournament on Monday, May 9 in Williamsport where Harman finished 0-1 and Doty finished 1-1 during the day.
Liberty’s Harman wouldn’t escape the first round of competition in the tournament as the sophomore would find himself taking on South Williamsport’s Kade Sanford in a tough matchup.
Harman would fall in straight sets during the match as he was topped by Sanford by scores of 6-0 and 6-1 to end his season in Williamsport.
Wellsboro’s Doty would find a bit more success in his outing in Williamsport as the senior would escape the first round with a three-set win over Northwest Area’s Isaac Gerden that saw the Hornet rally back after falling in the first set by a score of 2-6 to win the two ensuing sets by scores of 7-5 and 6-4 to advance to the next round.
In the second round of competition, Doty would take on Montoursville’s Jared Matlack but would be unable to advance into the next round as his singles run would come to a close, falling in straight sets by scores of 6-0 and 6-2.
Despite the loss, Doty’s season continued in team play as the Wellsboro Hornets tennis team hosted the Galeton Tigers on Tuesday, May 10 in the first round of the District 4 Team Playoffs at 4 p.m.
The Hornets would come away with a 3-2 win and move on to face Montoursville on Thursday, May 12 in Williamsport at 4 p.m.