The Wellsboro Hornets tennis season came to a close in the District 4 Semi-Finals on Thursday, May 12, and fell in a 4-0 sweep in Williamsport against the second-seeded Montoursville Warriors.
The Wellsboro team would be unable to come away with a single win during the day with the contest being decided early in a sweep to close out their 2022 season.
The first singles matchup was decided in two sets with Montoursville’s Jared Matlack topping Joseph Doty by scores of 6-2 in consecutive sets while the Warrior’s DJ Alexander also picking up 6-2 wins in straight sets over Owen Richardson in the third spot.
In the second spot for the singles matchups, the match was pulled early due to a sweep in the other four matches with Montoursville’s Tyer Gilbert winning the first set 6-1 before the second being called early with the count at 3-2 over Wellsboro’s Liam Manning.
In doubles play, Wellsboro’s Drew Manning and Hayne Webster would fall by scores of 6-2 and 6-3 to Montoursville’s Noah Shaffer and Greyson Simms.
Also falling in two sets were the Hornets tandem of Aiden Gehman and Connor Pierce who dropped two sets by scores of 6-0 and 6-1 to the Warriors’ Iont Reynolds and Kaleb Watts to end the season for the Wellsboro tennis team.
Three Wellsboro tennis players ended their year with thee players over five wins in singles play with Richardson (9-5), Doty (9-7), and Liam Manning (5-8) all reaching the mark while Pierce would finish with a 2-2 record, Webster with a 1-0 record and Drew Manning finishing 0-1 on the year.
In doubles play, Wellsboro deployed several different teams in the season with the tandem of Drew Manning and Jacob Abadi finishing the year a perfect 4-0.
The team of Drew Manning and Webster would rack up a record of 4-2 while Gehman and Pierce would record a 3-1 season for Wellsboro as well.
Other tandems that accumulated at least two wins on the year were the teams of Drew Manning and Pierce (2-0), Drew Manning and Gehman (2-0), Gehman and Webster (2-4) while the teams of Gehman and Isaac Macias, Abadi and Gehman, Cameron Bush and John Marengo and Webster and Pierce all finished the year with 1-0 records in doubles action.
The Hornets will return seven players to their roster next season with Busch, Doty, Drew and Liam Manning, Marengo, Pierce, and Richardson all slotted to graduation this year.