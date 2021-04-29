The Wellsboro Hornets tennis team wrapped up their regular season with a 4-1 win on the road over North Penn-Liberty on Wednesday, April 28 and took home their third straight Northern Tier League title to cap off an extremely dominant regular season.
The Wellsboro Hornets finished their year undefeated at 6-0 in league play with an overall record of 13-1 and, after a one-year layoff from playing, took home the title in commanding fashion.
The Wellsboro lineup shifted during their meet with Liberty, with Owen Richardson and Liam Manning both playing their first singles matches of the 2021 season with Manning winning a competitive matchup against Ian Beck by scores of 7-6 and 6-0.
Richardson was unable to take down Liberty’s River Hicks-Lee and fell by scores of 6-3 in straight sets.
Wellsboro’s Connor Pierce picked up the final win of the day over Dylan Eveland by scores of 6-0 and 6-3.
Both doubles matches were decided by forfeit with the teams of Will Poirier/Zach Singer and Jacob Abadi/Gavin Gardner picking up the wins.
The team finishes the season with three tennis players finishing with more than 10 wins in singles play with Poirier with 12, Singer with 12 and Joseph Doty with 11.
In doubles, the team of Richardson and Benedict led the way with an 8-2 record while Hayne Webster and Manning went a perfect 5-0 on the year for Wellsboro.
Wellsboro will have a layoff until the start of the Class AA District 4 Championships where they currently sit as the number one seed.