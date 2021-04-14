WELLSBORO — The North Penn-Liberty Mounties boys tennis team dropped to 0-4 overall this past week, as they fell in consecutive Northern Tier matchups against Wellsboro and Towanda while also falling to Galeton in non-league play.
Liberty had a tough schedule to open their NTL season, with their first two matches in league play coming against the top two teams who are a combined 9-0, and also facing the Galeton tennis team who are currently set with a 4-3 record.
In their first match, they traveled to Wellsboro to take on the 6-0 Hornets and were stifled in their season-opening matchup in a 6-0 sweep.
In singles play, River Hicks-Lee was unable to take a set from undefeated Hornet Will Poirier who won sets by scores of 6-2 and 5-0.
Wellsboro’s Zach Singer was also able to take down Liberty’s Allen Weed 6-2 and 6-0 as well.
The Liberty team forfeited their second doubles match with the team of Owen Richardson and Dustin Benedict picking up the win in a forfeit.
Ian Beck and Dylan Eveland were also unable to take down the team of Hayne Webster and Liam Manning as they fell decisively by a score of 6-0 and 6-1.
In their next match on Thursday, April 9 the Mounties were denied their first win of the year once again as the undefeated Towanda team was able to pull off a 5-1 victory.
The Liberty Mounties were able to pick up a big win in doubles play with Beck and Eveland getting their first team win of the season with scores of 6-1 and 6-3 to sweep the Towanda team of Ryan O’Conner and Nate Spencer.
In their final contest of the week on Saturday, April 10 the Mounties were topped by Galeton for the second time in 2021 by a score of 4-1.
The Mounties were able to get a win from Hicks-Lee and Weed over Kenneth Johnson and Matthew Smith by scores of 6-1 and 6-3.
The now 0-4 Mounties will have a busy week ahead of them, with five matches scheduled between April 14 and April 23.
Their next contest will be a home contest against the Cowanesque Valley Indians who have also started their year 0-4 on Thursday, April 15 at 4 p.m.