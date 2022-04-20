The NP-Liberty tennis team hosted the Towanda Black Knights on Thursday, April 14 but were unable to come away with a win as they fell by a team score of 5-0 as they continue to look for their first win of the 2022 season.
In singles play, Liberty’s Daniel Herman was almost able to pull off a win over Rain Alderfer but fell in three sets. Herman would take the first set of the match by a score of 6-3 before falling in consecutive sets by scores of 5-7 and 5-7 in a tightly contested match.
In the second singles match, Ian Beck was taken down by Towanda’s Dacion Yrigollen who won in straight sets by scores of 6-0 and 6-3 to take a 2-0 lead over Liberty.
The final singles match was won by Towanda’s Luke Tavani by forfeit to give them the sweep in singles play.
In doubles action, Riley Novitske and James Nearhoof were unable to take a set off the team of Towanda’s Ethan Dillman and Vinny Carbo as they fell in two sets by scores of 1-6 and 2-6.
In the final doubles match of the afternoon, Owen Loudenslager and David Dolheimer were also unable to grab a win over Towanda’s Ryan O’Connor and Gavin Poll as they fell in back-to-back sets by scores of 1-6 and 1-6 to bring the final score to 5-0 in Towanda’s favor.
Liberty will continue to look for their first win of the season when they host the Galeton Tigers on Thursday, April 21 at 4 p.m.