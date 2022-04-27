The NP-Liberty tennis team (0-9) continued to search for their first win of the 2022 season and in their two contests over the past week fell to the Galeton Tigers in a 5-0 sweep and to Towanda in a 5-0 sweep as well.
In their contest against Galeton on Friday, April 22 the Liberty team was unable to grab their first win of the year as they were swept 5-0 on the day.
In singles play, no Liberty player picked up a win as Daniel Herman would lose to Reilly Streich in consecutive sets by scores of 1-6 and 2-6 while Ian Beck also fell in straight sets by scores of 0-6.
In their final singles match, Galeton’s Jeremiah Luberce would pick up the win by forfeit to complete the sweep in singles play.
In doubles, Riley Novitske and James Nearhoof would fall in straight sets to Galeton’s Braiden Cimino and John Martin by scores of 6-2.
In the final doubles match of the day, Owen Loudenslager and David Dolheimer would also fall to Galeton’s Matt Smith and Elijah Kiselyk by scores of 3-6 and 2-6 to complete the sweep on the day.
In their next contest of the week, Liberty would once again fall in a sweep by the hands of the Towanda Black Knights in Towanda on Monday, April 25, 5-0.
In their last matchup of the week for Liberty, they fell in yet another sweep by the hands of the Wellsboro Hornets on Tuesday, April 26 by a count of 3-2.
Liberty showed some fight in the matchup and came away with a sweep in doubles play where they swept the Hornets with Novitske and Nearhoof winning by scores of 6-0 and 6-4.
In the second matchup, Loudenslager and Dolheimer were able to grind out a tight win in a two set battle with Wellsboro’s Wyatt Roth and Jase Wheeler with a 7-6 win in set one and a 6-0 win in set two.
Liberty will look to claim their first win of the year as they host CV on Thursday, April 28 at 4 p.m.