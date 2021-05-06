Former Wellsboro Hornets tennis player Georgia Macensky has continued to excel on the tennis court during her freshman season at the Pennsylvania College of Technology and was named to the Second Team NEAC All-Conference Second Team for her performance in the 2021 season.
“Playing at the next level has been fun,” Macensky said of her experience so far playing for Penn College. “It;s a new level of competition that is very fun and more challenging than high school.”
As a Hornet, Macensky made her mark as one of the top tennis players on a team that won three-straight Northern Tier League titles while racking up a win-loss record of 32-10 in singles play and 11-5 in doubles play during those three seasons.
“My senior year in Wellsboro really helped develop my determination to get better as a player, which has helped me to want to win more in college,” Macensky said.
The development as a player showed in her freshman season. Macensky racked up a 3-2 record in both singles and doubles play in a limited season and accumulated a total score of 44-37 and was never pushed to a third set in her wins during the season in singles play.
In doubles play, she played one match with Alexis Youse to open the season and picked up an 8-2 win, went 2-2 with partner Amber Leitzel to end the season and compiled a final scoring for the year at 30-26 and helped her team compile a 2-3 record for the season and a 2-2 record in conference play.
The Penn College team ended up third in their conference and was aided by the ability of the first-year college player in putting together a successful season.
“My most memorable moment from this season was definitely getting the first win as a team against Penn State Berks,” Macensky said. “Getting recognized on the All-Conference Team as a freshman was very exciting because I worked really hard to play and get better.”
With her freshman year under her belt, Macensky will look to do what she has every year playing tennis throughout high school, which is to continue to improve her game.
“As a team next year we are hoping to get more wins in the matches,” Macensky said. “Personally, I want to practice a ton over the summer and be able to compete against Tucker (Phillipe-Johanssen), who was the Player of the Year (for the boys league).”