The NP-Liberty tennis team (1-7) failed to pick up a win in their back-to-back contest against Bucktail on Monday, Sept. 27, and Tuesday, Sept. 28 by scores of 0-5.
Only one contest went more than two sets with Marissa Griess falling to Kayla Pabert by a score of 2-6 and 4-6 in their first matchup and 1-6 and 1-6 in their second matchup.
In the second matchup, Martina Bradford fell to Emma Poorman in two sets by scores of 3-6 and 2-6 in their first contest and fell to Bella English in her second contest by scores of 1-6 and 1-6 in their second matchup.
In the third matchup slot, Addison Hill was unable to top English as she fell by scores of 3-6 and 2-6 on Monday and fell to Poorman on Tuesday by scores of 2-6 and 0-6.
The only match to go three sets was the Tuesday match between Angeline Benitez and Elli Brion versus Abby Miller and Bian Demorte where they won the first set 6-1 but fell in the next by scores of 3-6.
The team of Ella Weiskopff and Lilyn Tanner dropped two straight contests in two sets to the team of Dakota Werts and Gigi Baldwin by scores of 2-6 on Monday and by scores of 2-6 and 0-6 on Tuesday.
Liberty will look for their second victory of the season on Thursday, Sept. 30 when they travel to St. John Neumann at 4 p.m.