WELLSBORO -- The North Penn-Liberty tennis team (1-2) bounced back after season-opening losses to Towanda (1-1) and CV (3-0) as they took down the Wellsboro Lady Hornets (0-3) in Wellsboro by a score of 3-2.
Liberty was able to go 2-0 in doubles-play during the match, with Addison Hill and Ellie Brion taking down the team of Gillian Hernandez and Kailey Zuchowski in a three-set match that went back and forth.
After Hill and Brion handily won the first set by a score of 6-2, the Wellsboro team of Hernandez and Zuchowkski blanked them in the ensuing set 6-0 to push the match to a third.
Liberty was able to come away with what proved to be a key victory as the Wellsboro team captured wins in two of the three singles matches on the day.
In the other doubles match, Lillyn Tanner and Ella Weiskopff also were able to grab the win by a score of 6-4 in the first set and 7-6 in the second over Kayleigh Harper and Lelie Bowers to give Liberty the 2-0 sweep in doubles over Wellsboro.
In singles play, the Wellsboro team fared much better with Ana Perry winning over Martina Bradford by scores of 6-4 and 6-3 in straight sets and Hannah Nuss also picking up the win over Angeline Benitez in two sets as well by a score of 6-4 and 6-3 respectively.
In the number one spot for each team, Marrissa Griess picked up a first set win over Michaela Sedor by a score of 6-1 and won the second set by default for the only singles win for the Lady Mounties on the day.
The Liberty girls now sit with one win on the season as they travel to Bucktail on Wednesday, Sept. 8 to take on Bucks at 4 p.m.
The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (0-3) will look to get themselves in the win column as they host Jersey Shore on Friday, Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. on their home court.