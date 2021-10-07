The NP-Liberty tennis team (3-7) was able to finish off their season with a win as they hosted the winless Lady Hornets from Wellsboro on Monday, Oct. 4 where the Lady Mounties came away with a 4-1 win.
In the top matchup of the day, Liberty’s Marissa Griess dominated in straight sets for wins of 6-1 and 6-1 over Michaela Sedor for the win.
In the second matchup, Martina Bradford pulled off a shutout, two-set win over Ana Perry and took home victories of 6-0 in both sets.
Addison Hill was the only singles player for Liberty to not grab a win, as Wellsboro’s Hannah Nuss was able to steal a game for the Lady Mounties as she won both sets by scores of 6-2.
In doubles action, Angeline Benitez and Ellie Brion went three sets against Gillian Hernandez and Kailey Zuchowski as they had wins of scores of 7-6 and 7-3 as well as a 6-4 loss.
Lillyn Tanner and Ella Weiskopff finished off the win with a two-set win over Leslie Bowers and Emma Baldwin by scores of 6-2 and 6-3.
The contest ends the regular season for both teams as Liberty finishes 2-7 and Wellsboro finished 0-12 on the year.