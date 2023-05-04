DSC_8868.jpg

A North Penn-Liberty player returns the ball.

 photo by TIM McBRIDE

The Muncy boys tennis team defeated North Penn-Liberty 4-1 in play April 27 at Blossburg’s Island Park.

Daniel Harman was the only NPL player to notch a win against Muncy’s Zach Slamka, going three sets 6-1, 7-6, 7-4.

