The Northern Tier League Coaches announced their 2022 Tennis All-Stars for the 2022 season and seven local players would receive the honors of being named to either the First or Second Team with Wellsboro’s Joseph Doty taking home the top honors of NTL Player of the Year.
Headlining the Hornets’ selections to the All-Star team was Doty who was named to not only the First Team but also named the NTL Player of the Year for his part in giving Wellsboro their second-straight league title as their number one singles player.
Doty would compile a record of 9-7 in a season where he would be tasked with taking on the top players from every team he faced, and would also add a 2-1 record in doubles play as well during his impressive senior season.
Also getting the nod for Wellsboro on the First Team was fellow senior Liam Manning, who went 5-8 in singles play and also put together a 2-1 record in doubles play during his first season as the second slotted player for the Wellsboro team.
Wellsboro would have one final senior crack the First Team for their play in the 2022 season, and Owen Richardson would be the final Hornet to reach the honors as he was able to put together yet another productive season that saw him post a team-best winning percentage in singles play where he went 9-5 on the year to help his team to a league title.
Wellsboro would also clean up on the Second Team and would have two selections with both Drew Manning and Jacob Abadi cutting as well.
Drew Manning would do most of his damage during doubles play this past season and despite playing with a variety of different players (he competed on four separate teams) he would put together a record of 12-2 on the year.
Abadi would also prove to be an asset for the Hornets in doubles play, and finished with a perfect 4-0 record while also compiling a 3-1 record in singles play during the year.
With Wellsboro racking up a total of five selections, NP-Liberty would also have a solid showing and the Mounties would receive two selections to the All-Star team for their efforts in the 2022 season.
The lone Mountie to crack the First Team lineup was standout player Daniel Harman while Ian Beck would get the nod on the Second Team for their performances this past season.
CV would also land one player on the All-Star list, with Cody Peers getting the nod on the Second Team for his performance for the Indians this past season.