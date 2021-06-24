Senior tennis player Will Poirier put together an extremely impressive 2021 season and for his performance during the year, has been named the Tioga Publishing Tennis Player of the Year.
“It’s just a great feeling to go out this way,” Poirier said of his senior tennis season. “I mean it clearly shows that I put in the time and effort and I got the results I wanted. Getting all of these awards at the end is just like the perfect last memory.”
Poirier finished the year with the second-best record in the Northern Tier League, only behind teammate Zack Singer and went 13-2 on the year to push his career record to a staggering 33-4.
“It was a lot of fun to coach Will,” Wellsboro Head Tennis Coach Andy Borzok said. “He is just a naturally coachable kid. He understands sports, and he understands technique. So it’s a lot of fun to watch him work through the process because he only needs a couple of little pointers to get going.”
Poirier played in the number one spot for the Wellsboro team and took on the best players from each opposing team. He was nearly flawless on the year and was named the NTL Tennis Player of the Year as well.
“I just wanted to leave a lasting impact on what it means to be a part of Wellsboro sports,” Poirier said. “And I feel I did that.”
The strong team that Wellsboro fielded in 2021 was a big part of the success that Poirier had during the year, and the strong internal competition was a big driving factor to his impressive season.
“That was probably the best thing we had going for the team, that they would always compete against each other,” Borzok said. “A lot of times, especially when we have one or two matches a week, it helps to have the competition at practices.”
Despite being one of the best players in the opening section of the season, his coach pointed to a shift in Poirier’s mental approach as one of the biggest spots of growth as he was able to continue to improve during the year.
“His biggest improvement was probably mentally when it comes to being calm and having more patience, “ Borzok said. “Initially, he would get down on himself, but as the season wore on he learned to work with it a little bit and settle down and slow down and that helped him a lot.”
During the regular season, Poirier only dropped one match to Williamsport’s Kyle Shuler and helped his team steamroll through the Northern Tier League with a perfect record in league team-play (6-0) and an overall record of 14-1 during the regular season and 14-2 on the whole year.
Their only two losses came to an extremely talented Williamsport team and then a loss in the District 4 Semifinals to the eventual District 4 Champion Central Columbia team.
Despite falling short in team play, Poirier’s season was far from over as he and his teammate Singer were invited to play in the District 4 Doubles Tournament.
During the Tournament, the team of Poirier and Singer was dominant and in the finals was able to battle back to claim the District 4 title in doubles.
“Winning the tiebreaker in the District Finals Doubles, because at the point I mean we were up a lot in that set, and we went back down,” Poirier said of his favorite moment from the season. “We were able to get it back together and at that point, I knew I had a great shot to win the District.”
They also got the chance to compete at the State Doubles Tournament but were unable to keep the magic alive as they fell in the first round.
“It was a lot of fun,” Borzok said of watching the team in the State Tournament. “I grew up in Wellsboro and played in these (districts) tournaments, but we never went to the State Tournament, so it was cool to watch.”