Wellsboro senior tennis players Will Poirier and Zach Singer put together a dominant two-day performance in the District 4 Doubles Tennis Tournament and put an exclamation point on their postseason bringing home a District Championship.
“At the beginning of the season, we were just talking about it joking around about Districts,” Poirier said. “I told my coach and Zach that if we had any chance of winning, it would be in doubles. I thought that we had a pretty good chance at it but at the time, it was kind of just a joke, but it turned out it wasn’t.”
Poirier and Singer though some of the best tennis players in the Northern Tier League, hadn’t played a single competitive match together as a duo this season.
But the chemistry built by the two teammates, friends and cousins was in full effect as they were able to make their first run as a duo a memorable one, ending in District Title.
“I think it speaks a lot to our chemistry,” Singer said. “We were just playing singles all year but we have that connection. We played soccer and everything since our freshman year so we’ve had that bond whether we haven’t played specifically with us two together...That bond playing doubles just amplified us being able to play well.”
The duo topped the team of Andrew Stapp and Jared Matlack of Montoursville with a late rally in the Championship match on Monday, May 17 that gave them a number one finish and a shot to compete in the State Tournament.
“We just had to rely on each other to hit their shots,” Poirier said. “We just continued to rely on each other and keep each other’s heads in the game.”
Leading up to the final match, Poirier and Singer dominated the field on Saturday, May 15 as they won six out of seven sets total on the day with a 6-1 and 6-0 win over Loyalsock’s Sean Jensen and Liam Bastian, a three-set match against a familiar opponent in Central Columbia’s Bryce Hazzard and Matt Getz with scores of 7-6, 4-6 and 6-2 and a final win over Jersey Shore’s Jackson Stemler and Eli Bower by scores of 6-3 and 6-0. Poirier remembers the moment where he knew that had a legitmate shot at the title, and after their match with Jersey Shore, his confidence rose.
“After the Jersey Shore match when we just blew right through them,” Poirier said. “We knew they were a pretty good team, and they had nice groundstrokes and after beating them and Central Columbia we know we were starting to play together. But after the Jersey Shore matchup we just really came together as a team.”
The win propelled the duo to the next day of competition, where they traveled back to Williamsport to play in District Semifinals on Saturday May, 15 at the Williamsport Racquet Club.
In their first matchup against Selinsgrove’s Ethan Harris and Eli Markle, the Wellsboro duo continued to play nearly flawlessly as they picked up another big 2-0 win with scores of 6-4 and 6-0 and placed themselves into the championship round with a chance to bring a title back to Wellsboro for the first time since 2011.
Wellsboro was pushed to the limit in the first match, with Montoursville forcing the game to a tiebreak, but the Wellsboro duo showed some major resilience to finish off the first set with a 7-6 win.
“I think at the end of the first set, we had to rally back and once we won that first set we had all the momentum,” Singer said. “We started to play well and then that second set, we lost a game or two and then came back and finished it so I think that first set had a big driving factor to our secures in those in the second.”
Wellsboro would build off that win and cruise to a 6-3 win that propelled them to a 2-0 win and an overall record of 10-1 in the doubles tournament and a spot in the Hershey PIAA State Tournament at the Hershey Racquet Club on Friday, May 28.
“I think we just need to nail down some of the simple mistakes,” Singer said on preparing for the State tournament. “Like missing groundstrokes, hitting stuff into the net and kind of working on those fine details before we head into States. But we’re just trying to have fun because we don’t have anything to lose this year.”